Cheese photo leads to Liverpool drug dealer's downfall
A drug dealer was tracked down after sharing a photo of Stilton cheese.
Carl Stewart, 39, was identified through his fingerprints after police analysed the image he posted in an online chat.
He was jailed for 13 years and six months after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA at Liverpool Crown Court.
The dealer, of Gem Street, Liverpool, was also sentenced for transferring criminal property.
Stewart posted the photo on the encrypted messaging service EnrcoChat, which had been cracked by police.
Det Insp Lee Wilkinson, of Merseyside Police, said he went by the name Toffeeforce and was involved in supplying large amounts of drugs.
The detective said "his love of Stilton cheese" ultimately led to his downfall after his palm and fingerprints were analysed and it was established they belonged to Stewart.
