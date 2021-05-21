Cheshire Police employee charged in anti-corruption investigation
A Cheshire Police employee is due in court after allegedly disclosing unauthorised information.
Natalie Mottram has been charged with four counts of unauthorised access to computer material and one count of perverting the course of justice.
The 22-year-old was on a secondment to the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit as an intelligence analyst at the time of the alleged offences.
She has been suspended from work following her arrest in June.
Two members of the public have also been charged with perverting the course of justice, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Ms Mottram, of Vermont Close, Great Sankey, Warrington, is due before Warrington Magistrates' Court on 8 June with Jonathan Kay and Leah Bennett, both 36, and both of Newark Drive, Great Sankey, Warrington.
Mr Kay has been charged with perverting the course of justice and two counts of failing to comply with a notice under the Section 49 Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.
Ms Bennett has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
The alleged offences were identified by the National Crime Agency as part of Operation Venetic, a nationwide investigation tackling communication devices used by criminals.
