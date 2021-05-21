Wirral baby death: Boy found dead on golf course is buried
A baby who was found dead in a wooded area of a golf course has been buried in a private ceremony after police were unable to trace his family.
The boy was found at the side of a footpath at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, Wirral, on 29 January.
A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive and numerous appeals have been made to trace the baby's family.
"If the mum is reading this then I would ask her to please come forward," a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.
The boy was buried at Landican Cemetery on the Wirral, with a video-link made available for the family should they wish to see it, police said.
"It is only right, after four months, that the baby is now laid to rest," the spokeswoman added.
The force said it had been a "very difficult investigation for all involved".
In an appeal to the baby's family, Det Ch Insp Judith Blease said: "It is not too late.
"We can give you the help, support and if necessary medical intervention you need and help you to get closure on this very sad case."