Hillsborough trial: Police chief vetting reports 'was lawful'
- Published
A senior officer told investigators his "vetting" of police statements about the Hillsborough disaster was "lawful", a court has heard.
Ex-Det Ch Insp Alan Foster, 74, is accused of making changes to minimise the blame on police after the disaster.
Two other men are also accused of altering statements.
Their trial heard Mr Foster admitted he made changes to the police watchdog in 2014, but had said he was "expected to obey orders without question".
Mr Foster, of Sheffield, 83-year-old former Ch Supt Donald Denton, of Harrogate, and ex-police solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71 and of Ilkley, deny two counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice in relation to alleged changes to statements made in the aftermath of the disaster.
Ninety-six Liverpool fans died as a result of the crush at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium on 15 April 1989.
'The action man'
The Nightingale court at the Lowry Theatre in Salford heard interviews Mr Foster had in 2014 with the Independent Police Complaints Commission, now the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
In the interviews, he accepted he was involved in the process of "vetting" statements before they were passed to West Midlands Police, the force investigating what had happened on the day of the tragedy.
However, he said it was done in accordance with legal advice to remove opinions, speculation, emotions and feelings.
"I was satisfied the task we had been instructed to carry out was lawful," he said, adding that he had become involved with the process following a meeting with Mr Denton.
"At no time during my meeting with Mr Denton was I asked to materially alter factual content of any officers' accounts, nor would I have intentionally done so," he added.
The court heard that a handwritten note dated 10 May 1989 referred to Mr Foster as "the action man" and said no statements would be released before being vetted.
Mr Foster, who described himself as "honest" and having had a "distinguished career", said the note was written by Ch Supt Terence Wain but he had "no idea what he meant".
He confirmed criticism of senior officers had been removed from statements, but said it was "probably speculative and, as such, would be inadmissible".
He added that he did not pressure any officers to change their statements.
"I was expected to obey orders without question. It may be different these days," he said, adding: "I find it so insulting to be even challenged on unprofessional activities and so on."
The trial continues.
