Cannabis plants found in bath during Liverpool raid
- Published
A cannabis farm has been found in six rooms of a house, including some plants which were stored in a bath.
Officers discovered 283 plants as they searched a house on Lincoln Street in Liverpool.
A man, 54, has been arrested on suspicion of cannabis production and abstracting electricity.
Two more houses were searched on Damwood Road in Speke, where a further 150 plants and 60 saplings were found, Merseyside Police said.
Insp Emma Haffenden said cannabis production "presents massive risks" to the community, including fire, flooding and links to organised crime.
Signs of growing cannabis include strange smells and sounds, frequent visitors, sealed windows and birds gathering on the roof in cold weather, police said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk