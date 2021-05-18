Anthony Gelling: Rugby player cleared of assaulting partner
- Published
Rugby League player Anthony Gelling has been cleared of assaulting his former partner by punching her in the face.
Mr Gelling, 30, was acquitted of inflicting grievous bodily harm by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.
The New Zealander, who lives in Widnes, told the court he had acted in self-defence to stop Toni Mackey reversing into him in their 4x4 Hyundai.
Speaking outside court he said he was returning to New Zealand and added: "I just want to see my kids."
His children, aged two and 10, are currently in the country along with his ex-partner who gave evidence via video link during the four-day trial.
Mr Gelling, of Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes, currently plays for Leigh Centurions, but played for Warrington Wolves at the time of the allegation in February 2020.
Ms Mackey claimed the "angry pills" he took - magnesium and zinc tablets - had affected him, and described him as controlling.
The jury heard how the punch he threw as she sat behind the steering wheel and broke bones in her nose and eye socket, chipped a tooth as well as causing a black eye and a cut over her right eyebrow.
'Trapped by door'
Ms Mackey had refused to let Mr Gelling get their baby's pram out of their car boot, the court heard.
Mr Gelling said he wanted to take the baby with him to collect another child from school later that day.
The prosecution claimed it was an act of aggression but Mr Gelling said as his wife continued to reverse he was trapped by the driver's door and an adjacent garage door and feared he would be injured.
"The car lurched backwards and got my right leg, knocking me off balance," he said.
"I just panicked, there was a lot of adrenaline. I punched her. I just wanted to stop the car. I thought I was going to be run over."
He added that he had not wanted to hurt her.
Speaking outside court, Mr Gelling said: "I am so relieved. I am just glad I had the chance to be heard and justice to be done."
