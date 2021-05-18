Liverpool time capsule celebrates 'most significant year'
A time capsule commemorating "one of the most significant years in world history" has been created in Liverpool.
The Liver Building's Capsule of Culture has been filled with items chosen by a panel which included actress Kim Cattrall and Lord Mayor Anna Rothery.
Face masks, a copy of the Brexit Bill and a model of Everton's new stadium have been put inside.
Organiser Peter Johnson-Traherne said it celebrated 2020, which had been a "pressing, pivotal and poignant year".
The 5ft (1.5m) high capsule, shaped to look like the building in which it will stand, was filled with items that represented both the city of Liverpool and the wider world.
Also included were a shirt signed by Liverpool's Premier League-winning team, items relating to the Black Lives Matter movement and boxer Tony Bellew's gloves.
The Liverpool fighter, who placed the gloves in the capsule himself, said it was a "brilliant" idea.
The items were chosen by the panel, which also included Liverpool and England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ru Paul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne, from a list of nominations submitted by schools and the general public.
Mr Johnson-Traherne, whose company has turned the building into a visitor attraction, said it commemorated "what has been one of the most significant years in world history".
