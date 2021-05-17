Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson names new cabinet
The first female mayor of Liverpool has unveiled her team of councillors after disposing of all the members of the previous cabinet on her first day.
Joanne Anderson is the first directly-elected black woman to lead a major UK city after being named mayor on 8 May.
The Labour politician vowed to restore the troubled council's reputation as she named her cabinet with Councillor Jane Corbett her deputy.
She said it was the "beginning of a new era" at Liverpool City Council.
Ms Corbett will be cabinet member of finance and resources as her "experience and track record is one based around values", the mayor said.
She had previously shown commitment to tackling fairness and poverty in the city, she added.
'Passion and commitment'
Ms Anderson said the other portfolio holders, "bringing with them a bright, fresh vision, energy and expertise", were:
- Councillor Dan Barrington - climate change and environment
- Councillor Abdul Qadir - neighbourhoods and communities
- Councillor Sarah Doyle - development and economy
- Councillor Tom Logan - education and skills
- Councillor Frazer Lake adult and children's social care
- Councillor Harry Doyle - culture and visitor economy
"This is the beginning of a new era at Liverpool City Council," the mayor said, adding she was "hugely excited" and "very proud" to be leading the team.
She said she had been "impressed with their passion and commitment to making a difference to the life of residents in our city".
She said in the coming weeks she said they would be "outlining more about our priorities for Liverpool".
"We are determined to restore the council's reputation and make sure that our city plan delivers improvements to the lives of all citizens," she added.
Government inspectors were sent to investigate the Labour-run council after five men were arrested by police investigating allegations of fraud, bribery, corruption, misconduct in public office and witness intimidation at the council.
They included then Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, who has since stood down. All the men deny the allegations.