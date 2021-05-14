Joe Anderson: Ex-Liverpool mayor rejects criticism of council
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
The former mayor of Liverpool has said he rejects the description of aspects of the council he ran for almost a decade as "dysfunctional".
Joe Anderson, who stepped down after being arrested in December, said he was publishing a rebuttal to government inspector Max Caller's report.
Commissioners will work with the city's council as a result of the report.
Mr Anderson, who denies wrongdoing, said it was "unfair" to suggest he ignored issues raised in the report.
In a statement to Parliament in March about the "best value inspection" by Mr Caller, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it found "multiple apparent failures" and a "deeply concerning picture of mismanagement" in some functions at the Labour-run authority.
He said he was proposing to appoint commissioners to run some aspects at the city council for a minimum of three years.
Inspectors were sent in by Mr Jenrick following allegations of fraud, bribery, corruption, misconduct in public office and witness intimidation at the council.
'Put it in perspective'
Mr Anderson said he was producing a response to the report so he could go through Mr Caller's claims "line by line... and more importantly, deal with the information that he's left out".
He said he had read a media report describing the council as being "run like the mafia", which he did not accept.
Mr Anderson said about 70% of council staff were unionised and "I met with the trade unions on a fortnightly [or] monthly basis".
"I can't imagine that they wouldn't have brought to my attention if there was any issues or concerns," he said.
He added that the assertion that staff had only spoken to Mr Caller because he guaranteed anonymity was also surprising, as "people can remain anonymous through the whistle-blowing procedure and speaking to their own trade unions".
Mr Anderson said he believed the authority under his stewardship had also delivered "the type of best value that the people of this city wanted and needed".
He added that as a result of purchases and development of sites such as King's Dock, Finch Farm and Pall Mall, the city now received "£50m more a year in business rates and council tax than we were in 2010".
"When we talk about best value, let's put it in perspective and let's also recognise what this council has done," he said.
"Despite £540m of cuts from central government, we've kept leisure centres open, libraries open, children centres open and we've protected services to the most vulnerable."
A police investigation into the allegations at Liverpool City Council has seen five men, including Mr Anderson, arrested.
All five deny any wrongdoing and have not been charged with any offence.
Merseyside Police have said the men are no longer on bail, but remain under investigation.
