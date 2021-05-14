Murder suspects released after Liverpool woman's 'unexplained' death
The death of a woman who was found in a house in Liverpool is being treated as "unexplained" after post-mortem tests proved inconclusive, police said.
The body of the 58-year-old woman was discovered in Belmont Road, Anfield, at about 20:25 BST on Wednesday.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 33-year-old man from Anfield has been released on bail.
Two men, aged 30 and 22, and a 29-year-old woman have been released under investigation, police have said.
A 44-year-old man from Anfield, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.
