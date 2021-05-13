Liverpool death: Murder arrests after woman found dead at house
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in a house in Liverpool.
The body of the 58-year-old woman was discovered at the property in Belmont Road, Anfield, at about 20:25 BST on Wednesday.
Three men, aged 22, 30 and 33, and a 29-year-old woman are being held on suspicion of murder.
A 44-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place and the woman's next of kin are being supported by officers.
