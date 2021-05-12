Hillsborough trial: Police 'wanted to blame Liverpool fans'
South Yorkshire Police wanted to "fight their corner" and blame Liverpool fans following the Hillsborough disaster, a court has heard.
Two retired officers and an ex-police solicitor are on trial accused of amending statements to "mask failings".
A former junior solicitor told the court she agreed the force was anxious to bring out evidence alleging fans were drunk and ticketless.
Ninety-six Liverpool fans died as a result of the 1989 stadium crush.
Retired Ch Supt Donald Denton, 83, retired Det Ch Insp Alan Foster, 74, and former solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71, are accused of amending police statements to minimise the blame on South Yorkshire Police.
Belinda Norcliffe worked with Mr Metcalf at law firm Hammonds Suddards, which was instructed by Municipal Mutual Insurance to represent the force at subsequent inquiries and inquests, the court heard.
The jury sitting at the Lowry Theatre in Salford saw notes of a telephone call Miss Norcliffe had with then deputy chief constable Pete Hayes on 30 October, 1990.
The court heard he said officer Norman Bettison had prepared a list of witnesses who would be able to give evidence about fan behaviour at the inquests.
Jonathan Goldberg, QC, defending Mr Metcalf, said: "Mr Hayes was determined the coroner should have evidence before him at the inquests to show that they were drunk and had behaved unsocially and violently and matters of that kind."
Mr Goldberg suggested it was a "constant theme" that the force felt the disaster had been caused by the actions of "drunk, ticketless, rioting fans" outside.
Miss Norcliffe said: "I think at the outset there were concerns those were relevant matters but they were very much part of a bigger picture as well."
Mr Goldberg added: "The police wanted to fight their corner that fans were to blame to some extent?"
Miss Norcliffe said: "Yes, I think so, yes."
Mr Denton, of Bents Drive, Sheffield, Mr Foster, of Rossett Avenue, Harrogate, and Mr Metcalf, of Cragg Drive, Ilkley, each deny two counts of perverting the course of justice.