Kirkby murder arrests: Fourth man held over fatal attack
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in why police believe was a targeted attack in his home.
Thomas Edmunds, 36, was found badly injured in Clorain Road in Northwood, Kirkby, on Sunday evening.
He died the next day in hospital, and a post-mortem examination confirmed asphyxiation as the cause.
A 48-year-old man from Liverpool is being held along with three others aged 32, 34 and 38, on suspicion of murder.
Merseyside Police said men were seen entering and then leaving Mr Edmunds' home a short time later.
The victim and offenders were understood to be known to each other, the force said.
