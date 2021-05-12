BBC News

Kirkby murder arrests: Fourth man held over fatal attack

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThomas Edmunds was attacked in his home in Clorain Road in Northwood

A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in why police believe was a targeted attack in his home.

Thomas Edmunds, 36, was found badly injured in Clorain Road in Northwood, Kirkby, on Sunday evening.

He died the next day in hospital, and a post-mortem examination confirmed asphyxiation as the cause.

A 48-year-old man from Liverpool is being held along with three others aged 32, 34 and 38, on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police said men were seen entering and then leaving Mr Edmunds' home a short time later.

The victim and offenders were understood to be known to each other, the force said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.