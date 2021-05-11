University of Chester campus to move to Warrington complex
Plans to move a university campus to a town centre complex have been granted planning permission.
The University of Chester said work would now begin at the Time Square development in Warrington, which will be fully operational by September.
It is part of plans to move teaching operations from its current site in the Padgate area of the town.
The university said the move would "showcase" opportunities available for students and businesses.
An information point, digital resources and a breakout space for seminars and lectures will be built at the Time Square location.
A spokeswoman for the university said: "Bringing education into the centre of Warrington will support the UK's recovery from the pandemic by providing opportunities for adults to further develop the skills needed for well-paid employment throughout their lives."
The university said it had bought a property on Barbauld Street, renamed the Sarah Parker Remond Building, which will house the majority of the education and nursing teaching.
