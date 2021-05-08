Elections results 2021: Steve Rotheram re-elected as Liverpool City Region mayor
Labour's Steve Rotheram has been re-elected as the Liverpool City Region mayor.
The 59-year-old said it was a "massive vote of confidence in the power of devolution and the work I've done so far".
Mr Rotheram was backed by voters in the Merseyside boroughs of Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral, as well as Halton in Cheshire.
He was elected as the area's first metro mayor in 2017.
Mr Rotheram said the government "has to back further devolution".
Massive thank you to everybody who has put your faith in me to continue as @UKLabour's Mayor of the Liverpool City Region.— Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) May 8, 2021
It's a massive vote of confidence in the power of devolution and the work I've done so far - now the government has to back further devo. #NoOneLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/yoPeGJS7bB
He won by a significant landslide with 198,726 votes.
Conservative candidate Jade Marsden came second with 66,702 votes, while the Greens took 40,211 votes and Liberal Democrats had 35,049 votes.
Liverpool City Council said the voter turnout in the region was just over 30%.
