Hillsborough trial: Criticism 'removed from police account'
A police account of the Hillsborough disaster containing criticism of senior officers was amended to remove certain parts, a court has heard.
Ex-force solicitor Peter Metcalf had suggested that South Yorkshire Police review some of the comments made by PC Kevin Bennett, jurors were told.
The final version of the statement did not contain the critical passages.
Mr Metcalf is on trial alongside two retired police officers accused of perverting the course of justice.
Ninety-six football fans died as a result of a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
The trial, held at a Nightingale Court in Salford, is about the aftermath of the disaster.
The jury has previously heard police accounts were changed to "mask errors" and remove references such as officers acting "like headless chickens" ahead of a public inquiry.
The court heard how PC Bennett had made the statement about an initial crush which had developed outside the stadium.
In the account, he said "no senior officers at this stage appeared to be in command of the situation, and what was happening was that several officers of inspector level pushed among the crowd, shouting at officers to move supporters first this way and then that way.
"I felt that no-one knew what was actually taking place."
The jury was told that Mr Metcalf had suggested that some of PC Bennett's comments on one page of his statement should be reviewed.
Mr Metcalf's legal team told the jury that the Taylor Inquiry into the disaster wanted factual evidence and not opinion.
His defence added that lawyers had a duty to make sure hearsay, opinion and argument were not included in witness statements.
The judge reminded the jury that although Mr Metcalf had suggested a review of part of PC Bennett's statement, they did not know who had crossed out and then removed the passages about senior officers.
Mr Metcalf, of Ilkley, retired Ch Supt Donald Denton, 83, of Sheffield, retired Det Ch Insp Alan Foster, 74, of Harrogate, each deny two counts of perverting the course of justice.
