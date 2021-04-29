Man kicked into River Mersey 'overwhelmed' by kind wishes
- Published
A man who was kicked into a river when he was fishing has been overwhelmed by people's kindness since the incident, his daughter said.
The 74-year-old hit his head after being kicked from behind into the River Mersey at Wharf Street, Warrington on Sunday.
Jacinta Bradbury said two 14-year-old girls who helped her father out of the water were "amazing".
Her family could not thank the "good Samaritans" enough, she said.
Ms Bradbury said her father, who does not want to be named, had been on an "emotional rollercoaster" since the attack.
She said he had "turned up on the doorstep soaking wet and in shock".
He then "relived the experience" after seeing a "horrible video" of the attack which had been circulating on social media, she said.
She said: "He is very lucky to be alive thanks to the help of good Samaritans.
"My father and my family can't thank them enough."
Ms Bradbury, a teacher, said she had arranged to take the two teenagers out and treat them to coffee and cake.
She said her father had been "overwhelmed" and "really grateful" for the kindness and support he had received.
He had "cried happy tears" when he discovered people had been donating to a crowdfunding page to pay for him to go on a fishing trip, she said.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with assault by beating in connection with the incident and a 15-year-old boy has been charged with common assault.