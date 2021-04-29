Man charged with kicking man, 74, into River Mersey
- Published
A man has been charged with assault after a 74-year-old was kicked from behind into a river.
The man was sitting on the bank of the River Mersey on Wharf Street in Warrington at about 14:45 BST on Sunday when he was kicked in and hit his head, Cheshire Police said.
An 18-year-old has been charged with assault by beating and is due before Warrington magistrates on 19 May.
A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested and remains in police custody.
A second boy, also aged 15, was arrested on Wednesday, but has been released and will face no further action over the attack, the force said.
However, a spokesman said the boy remains under investigation on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cannabis.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk