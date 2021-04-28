Upton hit-and-run: Tributes paid to 'kind' 15-year-old victim
Tributes have been paid to a "funny, kind" 15-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Jack Jones, from Woodchurch, died in hospital after he was struck on his bicycle in Manor Drive, Upton, Wirral.
His family said he was "a funny, kind and sensitive boy who loved being with friends and outdoors, just hanging out, being a typical 15-year-old."
A 22-year-old man from the Wirral and a 48-year-old from Birkenhead have been arrested.
They were held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.
Merseyside Police appealed for witnesses to Monday's incident, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact the force.
