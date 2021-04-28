Boy, 15, arrested after pensioner kicked into River Mersey
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was kicked from behind into the River Mersey.
The 74-year-old was sitting on the river bank on Wharf Street in Warrington at about 14:45 BST on Sunday when he was kicked into the river and hit his head, Cheshire Police said.
Officers said two or three youths then "ran away laughing".
A 15-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of assault and a drug offence.
Two women who were passing by rescued the man from the river.
He walked home "freezing cold" and had a cut on his face and had banged his head, police said.
Sgt Mark Spaven said it was a "shocking and upsetting incident" which had left the man "shaken".
He appealed for witnesses to come forward.
