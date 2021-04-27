Man, 74, pushed into River Mersey by youths in Warrington
A 74-year-old man was saved by two women after he was pushed into a river by youths.
The victim was sat on the bank of the River Mersey on Wharf Street in Warrington at about 14:45 BST on Sunday when he was knocked into the water from behind and hit his head.
Police believe three male youths who "ran away laughing" are responsible.
Cheshire Police said officers would like to speak to two women who pulled the man out of the water.
The elderly man walked home "freezing cold" where he told his family who then reported it to the force.
'Shocking and upsetting'
Police have urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Sgt Mark Spaven said: "This was a shocking and upsetting incident which has understandably left the gentleman shaken.
"I also want to appeal to the two women who thankfully came to his rescue to please get in touch with us as you could have information which could help our investigation."