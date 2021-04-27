Upton hit-and-run: Boy, 15, killed in bicycle crash
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has died after being knocked off his bicycle in a hit-and-run crash.
Merseyside Police said a silver SUV failed to stop after hitting the bike on Manor Drive in Upton, Wirral, at about 21:45 BST on Monday.
A 22-year-old man, from the Wirral, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.
The boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Part of Manor Drive has been cordoned off and police have appealed for witnesses and people with CCTV and dashcam footage to contact them.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.