Man's death in Southport no longer treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a man in Southport is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Officers discovered the 32-year-old man's body at an address on Eastbourne Road at about 16:50 BST on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.
Merseyside Police said both men had since been released with no further action and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.