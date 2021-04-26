BBC News

Man's death in Southport no longer treated as suspicious

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe man's body was found at an address on Eastbourne Road

The death of a man in Southport is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Officers discovered the 32-year-old man's body at an address on Eastbourne Road at about 16:50 BST on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

Merseyside Police said both men had since been released with no further action and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

