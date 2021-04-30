Warren Glover: St Helens man murdered by ex-girlfriend and her brother
A man was beaten to death by his ex-girlfriend, her brother and two friends in a revenge attack, a court has heard.
Warren Glover, 33, was assaulted in Thatto Heath, St Helens, on 13 June and died from his injuries on 7 July.
His ex-partner Melissa Stubbs, her brother Aaron Stubbs, Peter Walker and Stephen Strutt were convicted of his murder and jailed for life.
The group travelled from Greater Manchester to Merseyside to kill Mr Glover, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
The court heard the plot was hatched in retaliation to "vile" texts Mr Glover had sent to Melissa Stubbs.
Merseyside Police said the Stubbs siblings, Walker and Strutt drove to a quiet residential street and attacked Mr Glover with weapons at about 22: 15 BST.
Aaron Stubbs, 30, and Melissa Stubbs, 29, both of Lane End Road in Manchester, were ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Walker, 31, of Garth Road in Manchester and Strutt, 39, of Chester Avenue in Stalybridge, were jailed for a minimum of 19 years.
Mr Glover's mother Jackie thanked the residents who tried to give her son first aid and dialled 999.
"I am really proud of Warren for him being a really great dad and for being brave enough and seeking help and support for his mental health problems," she said.
"Warren was my everything, the reason I got up each day, without him I feel lost, broken and empty. I will be forever grateful for his life and I wouldn't change a thing about him."
Det Ch Insp Craig Sumner said Mr Glover "suffered a brutal assault at the hands of those involved".
His colleague Det Insp Jackie Guinness thanked the victim's family "for their support and strength shown throughout the investigation, despite their tragic loss".