Liverpool city mayor: Conservative candidate points to need to recover trust
- Published
The Tory candidate in Liverpool's mayoral election has said any new leader needs to recover public trust after a damning government report.
Conservative Katie Burgess said the impact of the report, which will see commissioners run parts of Liverpool City Council, had been "devastating".
However, she said it meant there had never been "a better time to head to the ballot box".
The election, which was postponed in 2020, will take place on 6 May.
Previous mayor Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.
Ms Burgess, a Liverpool-born businesswoman, said her political education in a city which has not had a Conservative MP since 1983 began when a neighbour explained she was voting for John Major in a general election.
She conceded that people "always say the Conservatives hate Liverpool" but added: "Right now, at the very least, I'd say they revere it".
Ms Burgess faces an uphill struggle, as in 2012, the Conservative candidate in the city's first ever mayoral election finished seventh with 4.49% of the vote.
Four years later, the Tory vote dropped to 3.6%.
Ms Burgess said she believed the biggest challenge facing the city's next mayor was recovering public trust and attracting investment following the report.
She also defended her party against accusations that Liverpool has suffered deep cuts in central government funding.
She promised to lobby for more support, but said the city had the resources to generate more of its own income.
"Central government has faith in this city" she said, pointing to pilot schemes for mass testing which received praise from the prime minister in the House of Commons.
The other confirmed candidates for the election are (listed alphabetically):
