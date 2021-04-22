Liverpool city mayor: Green candidate 'will prioritise clean politics'
The Green Party's candidate in Liverpool's mayoral election has said he will prioritise clean politics and real action on climate change.
Tom Crone said two years after the city's council declared a climate emergency, it was "time for action".
He also criticised the current administration's record on cycling infrastructure and public transport.
The city mayor election, which was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, will take place on 6 May.
The previous mayor Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.
Mr Crone, a city councillor who is also the leader of Liverpool's Greens, said if elected, he would "bring in people-powered democracy, including a citizens assembly to come up with a community plan about how Liverpool best be governed".
He said he would like to see the role of city mayor scrapped, as it "puts too much power in the hands of one person", but added that it really needs to be the people's decision.
The council's Green group has voted several times to scrap the position.
Mr Crone also said that he welcomed the findings of a recent damning report into aspects of the Labour administration's operations.
The other confirmed candidates for the election are (listed alphabetically):
- Joanne Anderson (Labour)
- Roger Bannister (TUSC)
- Katie Burgess (Conservative)
- Richard Kemp (Liberal Democrats)
- Steve Radford (Liberal)
- Stephen Yip (Independent)
