Listing saves cinema visited by George Harrison and John Lennon
A cinema where George Harrison and John Lennon spent their teenage afternoons has been saved from demolition.
Supermarket chain Lidl wanted to knock down the Abbey Cinema in Wavertree, Liverpool to make way for a new store.
The cinema, which closed in 1979, housed a branch of the Co-op supermarket until that shut in 2020.
Historic England (HE) said following a local campaign, the "rare survivor from the 1930s heyday of cinema" had been given Grade II listed status.
HE listings advisor Sarah Charlesworth added that she hoped "a sustainable new use" could now be found for the building.
'Architectural sophistication'
The cinema was designed by renowned architect and Liverpool City Council leader Sir Alfred Ernest Shennan and opened in 1939.
Harrison and Lennon, who lived nearby, visited as teenagers and it featured in both The Beatles' personal writings and the original lyrics of the band's 1966 song In My Life.
It closed in 1979 and was later used as a bingo hall, snooker club and, most recently, a supermarket.
Ms Charlesworth said it had "proved to be versatile enough" since it closed as a cinema.
"We hope that the owner and the local community will now come together to find a sustainable new use for this remarkable building," he said.
Liverpool planning expert Jonathan Brown, who prepared the listing application for campaigning group Save Britain's Heritage, said one of the things he was most delighted about was HE's recognition of the cinema's "architectural sophistication".
"The building does look a little faded now, but like a movie star of the golden age, it has excellent bone structure and a glamorous heart," he said.
"It just needs a little love from appreciative fans to bring out its inner beauty."
A Lidl spokesman said the retailer was "aware" of HE's decision and was "now considering next steps".
