Huyton stabbing: Boy, 14, among four held on suspicion of murder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy is among four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death.
Connor Dockerty, 23, died after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Huyton, Merseyside, on Monday night.
Two boys and a girl, all aged 15, were arrested earlier along with the boy and were being questioned by detectives, Merseyside Police said.
Police believe Mr Dockerty had been cycling before the attack in Kingsway.
A post-mortem revealed the victim, from Litherland, died from stab wounds.
Police initially put out an appeal to help identify him but said his next of kin had since been informed.
Det Ch Inspector Siobhan Gainer appealed for witnesses.
She asked anyone with dashcam footage or video from the Kingsway or Liverpool Road area from about 20:00 BST on Monday night to contact the force.
