Liverpool city mayor: Trade Union candidate 'a genuine socialist'
A former trade union official who was expelled by Labour in the 1980s has said he offers a true socialist vision for Liverpool in the mayoral election.
Roger Bannister was expelled in during the Militant era, when the party and the council clashed over its budget.
The Trade Union and Socialist Coalition candidate said austerity was now the biggest challenge facing the city.
The city mayor election, which was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, will take place on 6 May.
The previous mayor Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.
Mr Bannister, who is originally from Manchester but has lived and worked on Merseyside for the last 40 years, said he was "a genuine socialist".
"The Labour party too often uses the term socialist, but its record in government, as we've seen here in Liverpool, isn't the record of a socialist council, it's the record of a council that bends the knee to the Tories," he said.
He said he believed austerity was the biggest challenge facing the city and has argued that recent administrations had too easily implemented cuts handed down from central government.
Mr Bannister said the current crisis facing Liverpool Labour, following a report into aspects of the council's operations, has "become a farce on a national scale" and would see voters desert the party in protest.
The other confirmed candidates for the election are (listed alphabetically):
- Joanne Anderson (Labour)
- Katie Burgess (Conservative)
- Tom Crone (Green Party)
- Richard Kemp (Liberal Democrats)
- Steve Radford (Liberal)
- Stephen Yip (Independent)
