Chester couple jailed for 'systemic abuse' of young girls
A couple who systematically abused three young girls to fulfil their own sexual gratification have been jailed.
John Blake, 61, preyed on his victims with the help of his 31-year-old partner Emmalene Jones, who was complicit in his actions, police said.
Blake was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual abuse and was jailed at Chester Crown Court for 26 years.
Jones was found guilty of two counts of causing a child to take part in a sexual act and jailed for two years.
Cheshire Police said the abuse took place in the county over a seven-year period when their victims were aged between nine and 15.
Judge Steven Everett described Blake as a "sexual monster" with "deviant sexual desires, who preyed on three young children", a police spokesman said.
'Extremely distressing'
The court heard while Jones was under the influence of Blake "she did her best to encourage the children to take part in the sexual acts".
Det Con Jessica Barlow praised the bravery of the victims "who had the courage to come forward".
"What Blake and Jones did to them is truly horrifying, they systematically abused the girls over a number of years in order to fulfil their own sexual gratification," she said.
"While Jones was not directly involved in all of the offences, she was well aware of what Blake was doing and was complicit in his actions.
"Not only that, but the pair made the victims endure a trial and recount what they had done to them, which was extremely distressing."
Blake, of Crabwell Place in Chester, was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the rest of his life while Jones, of the same address, was told to sign the register for 10 years.
