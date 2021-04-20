Hillsborough trial: Statements 'altered to mask police failings'
- Published
Related Topics
Two South Yorkshire Police officers altered Hillsborough statements to "mask" the force's failings on its solicitor's advice, a court has heard.
Ninety-six Liverpool football fans died as a result of the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.
Retired Ch Supt Donald Denton, 83, retired Det Ch Insp Alan Foster, 74, and solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71, deny perverting the course of justice.
The Nightingale court in Salford heard several police accounts were "amended".
The trial is about the actions of the trio in the aftermath of the crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium during the semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.