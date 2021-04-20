Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Huyton
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was stabbed to death in Merseyside.
The victim was found with stab wounds to his chest in Kingsway, Huyton, at 20:00 GMT on Monday.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance but he died later. Merseyside Police has appealed for information and increased patrols in the area.
Det Insp Jennie Beck said the "tragic incident" showed "how knife crime causes devastation in our communities".
She added: "We're determined to find whoever was responsible as soon as possible and bring them to justice."
Kingsway has been closed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.