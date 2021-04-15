Covid: 'Online gaming in lockdown doubled my income'
- Published
A former floor-layer who started streaming himself playing computer games during the coronavirus lockdown has doubled his income.
Harry Mullinder, 25, only began gaming "to fill the time" after being furloughed when the pandemic hit.
Now he has given up his day job to continue beaming out the footage from his garden shed studio in Merseyside.
"Every day the viewer count got higher and higher," he said. "I started to think I'm on to something here."
Online gaming has boomed during the pandemic, with some viewers pledging donations to keep watching gamers play.
The industry accounts for about 52% of spending in entertainment - meaning it is bigger than film, TV and music combined.
Mr Mullinder, from Southport, said it was a "strange feeling" to receive the cash, and he is still not used to it.
"It is surreal to think someone is sitting there watching you play and they are enjoying it that much they feel like they want to send you money and donate money to you," he said.
"It's crazy. Unbelievable."
The gamer, who now has 1,300 subscribers, said he was previously working Monday to Friday as well as weekends and overtime.
Computer games were something he would play when he got home to pass the time, he said.
He now spends six hours a day playing the first-person shooter game Call of Duty to pay the rent.
Funding comes from donations from subscribers, sponsors, advertising and even his own merchandise.
Mr Mullinder continued: "I've never had an office job so sitting at a computer is crazy for me but you end up talking to the people watching as they comment.
"And even though you can't see them you build great relationships and friends."
Mr Mullinder said he felt guilty having such a positive year when it had been hard for many others.
But he said he also had many "comments from people" saying his streaming "had got them through lockdown".
He said his father had "always been sceptical" about gaming as a job but as he became more successful his family began to appreciate the merit in his new career.
"To hear my dad say 'go on son, do it full time' - that was the moment I knew," he said.
But he said he is not complacent and would always return to floor-laying if "things go south".
"It's roughly about double my floor-laying wage but I do miss the job satisfaction, seeing the customer's face after laying it and I won't forget how to do it," he said.
"I love my streaming and the community I've built but if it all comes to an end I always have the tools in the shed right next to me."