HMP Thorn Cross: Drugs 'stashed in gardens' near jail
- Published
Police are stepping up patrols near an open prison after villagers claimed packages of drugs, steroids and alcohol were being stashed in their gardens.
Warrington South MP Andy Carter said he had met with Cheshire Police and prison authorities to express concern about HMP Thorn Cross.
Five inmates have also absconded from the prison in the past two weeks.
A Ministry of Justice (MoJ) spokesman said HMP Thorn Cross was "reviewing internal processes".
Residents in Appleton Thorn, which is near the Category D prison, said contraband had been dropped in their gardens since some inmates had been allowed to resume working outside the jail.
Mr Carter said: "There are no large walls surrounding this prison and the majority of prisoners will go away from the prison to work in the community on a regular basis but what we've actually seen over the last couple of weeks is an increasing amount of contraband, drugs, alcohol going into the prison.
"I think that is concerning and I've asked Cheshire Police and the prison service to take action."
The Conservative MP said he met with a local police superintendant who told him they were "working with local residents to increase the amount of patrols in the area".
He also said police would "work with the prison to introduce additional security measures to try and stop the dropping off of packages in neighbouring areas".
Three of the five inmates who absconded have since been recaptured and sent to closed prisons.
"The number has dropped over the past 10 years but even one is one too many," Mr Carter said.
An MoJ spokesman said: "Absconds have almost halved over the last 10 years and those who do face tough consequences, including being returned to closed prison conditions where they may serve additional time.
"HMP Thorn Cross is working with local police to recapture these offenders, and reviewing internal processes."