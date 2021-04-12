Liverpool City Council: 'Misogynistic' mother-in-law tweet investigated
The officer who leads Liverpool City Council's domestic abuse strategy is being investigated over a post on his personal Twitter account which made reference to a mother-in-law drowning.
Children's services director Steve Reddy's "misogynistic 'joke'" on Friday was concerning, Liverpool Domestic Abuse Service (LDAS) said.
He has since deleted the "ill-judged" tweet and apologised "unreservedly".
The council said it "does not condone misogyny or violence of any kind".
Mr Reddy has been responsible for the children's and young people's portfolio at the council for more than three years.
'Appropriate action'
The tweet, which included a clown emoji, made reference to his mother-in-law drowning in a car crash and the ordering of a funeral wreath in the shape of a lifebelt.
Responding, LDAS said it was "concerned" that Mr Reddy had "made a misogynistic 'joke'... minimising VAWG (violence against women and girls) by humour".
"How can someone with no understanding of the impact of such humour lead on [domestic abuse]?" it added.
In a joint statement, chief executive Tony Reeves and the city's acting mayor Wendy Simon said an investigation "will take place and the appropriate action will be taken".
"We are aware of a tweet posted by our director of children's services... on his personal account," they said.
"The tweet has since been deleted and Steve Reddy has apologised unreservedly for the unintentional offence caused."
A council spokesman added that all staff who use social media were "advised to think carefully before they post and share content".