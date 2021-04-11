Nearly 60 partygoers fined after bottles thrown at police
- Published
Bottles have been thrown at police after they found more than 50 people at an illegal party.
One officer suffered minor injuries at Rosalind Way Liverpool on Saturday night, Merseyside Police said. Evidence of drug use was also found.
The party organiser was issued with a £10,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 rules, while 57 people received fixed penalty notices of £200.
A man, aged 39, was charged with public order offence and possessing cannabis.
Another man, who was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a constable and assaulting an emergency worker, has been released under investigation.
Ch Insp Phil Mullally said: "Incidents such as this are wholly unacceptable and we will continue to take robust action against anyone who continues to blatantly breaches Covid regulations, which are in place for the benefit of all of our safety."
In England, people can only socialise indoors with those in their family or support bubble. Outdoors, people are only able to meet one other person outside of their family or support bubble until restrictions are eased on Monday.