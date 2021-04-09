Prince Philip: Two-minute silence held at Aintree Racecourse
- Published
A two-minute silence has been held at Aintree in memory of Prince Philip ahead of the Grand National festival's first race.
The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, has died aged 99.
Jockeys competing in the races have been invited to wear black armbands.
Flags at the Merseyside racecourse were also being flown at half-mast in tribute to the duke, who was an honorary member of The Jockey Club.
Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward at The Jockey Club, said: "We received the news of The Duke of Edinburgh's death with great sadness.
"On behalf of The Jockey Club, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to our patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and all members of the Royal Family."
Our condolences to our Patron Her Majesty The Queen and the wider Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/vuUbSf0oiw— The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) April 9, 2021
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram also shared his condolences.
He posted on Twitter: "On behalf of the whole Liverpool City Region condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the wider Royal Family."