Boy, 12, stabbed on bouncy castle in Bootle
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been stabbed as he played on an inflatable bouncy castle while celebrating his sister's birthday.
The boy was stabbed in the leg while playing in a garden on Southport Road, Bootle at about 14:25 BST on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
He was stabbed three times at a party "in front of a group of terrified children", the Liverpool Echo reported.
A man, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
The boy is being treated in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said this was "not a random attack" and "all involved were from the local area".
"Nonetheless, for a young person to be assaulted is despicable, so it's vitally important that anyone with details to assist comes forward," Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney said.