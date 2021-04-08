BBC News

Boy, 12, stabbed on bouncy castle in Bootle

image captionThe "despicable" stabbing on Southport Road, Bootle was not a "random attack", police said.

A 12-year-old boy has been stabbed as he played on an inflatable bouncy castle while celebrating his sister's birthday.

The boy was stabbed in the leg while playing in a garden on Southport Road, Bootle at about 14:25 BST on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.

He was stabbed three times at a party "in front of a group of terrified children", the Liverpool Echo reported.

A man, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The boy is being treated in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said this was "not a random attack" and "all involved were from the local area".

"Nonetheless, for a young person to be assaulted is despicable, so it's vitally important that anyone with details to assist comes forward," Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney said.

