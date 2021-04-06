Miguel Reynolds murder: Man guilty over Netherton shooting
- Published
A man has been convicted of murdering a 21-year-old who was shot on Merseyside.
Miguel Reynolds, from Manchester, was found with gunshot injuries in Assissian Crescent in Netherton, Sefton, in June 2018.
Liam Watson, 32, of Litherland Park in Litherland, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.
Six other men including Joseph McKeever, 29, of Howard Florey Avenue in Netherton, and Kyle Sanders, 22, were cleared of murder.
However, Sanders, of Charles Best Green in Netherton, was convicted of manslaughter.
Mr Reynolds was found in the street and taken to hospital, where he later died.
Merseyside Police described his shooting as a "shocking crime".
Watson and Sanders will be sentenced at a later date.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk