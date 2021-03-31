On-the-run cocaine dealer found in Marbella strip club
A drug dealer who spent six years on the run before being arrested in a Spanish strip club has been jailed.
Dominic McInally, from Formby, was part of a gang that Merseyside Police believed banked more than £1m every month.
The 30-year-old was detained in February 2020 at Casa Masa strip club near Marbella.
McInally denied conspiring to supply cocaine but was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court and sentenced to 12 years.
He had been on Merseyside Police's most wanted list since January 2014 when officers found 6kg (13lb) of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a car in Crosby, the National Crime Agency said.
McInally was detained as part of Operation Captura, which targets fugitives suspected to be hiding in Spain, before being extradited back to the UK.