Liverpool mayoral election: Labour picks Joanne Anderson as candidate
Liverpool councillor Joanne Anderson will be Labour's candidate in the city's mayoral election this May.
Ms Anderson, who has represented the Princes Park ward since 2019, thanked party members for placing their "trust and faith" in her.
"I will be honest about our past, and I will also be positive about our future as a city," she added.
The announcement comes after Labour scrapped its first list of candidates without explanation.
Three councillors on the original shortlist were rejected by the national Labour party and told they could not enter the new race.
A second shortlist, comprising of Ms Anderson and fellow councillor Anthony Lavelle, was revealed in March.
'Scrutiny'
Labour's announcement comes after the government revealed its plans to send in commissioners to oversee parts of Liverpool City Council following a highly critical report by inspector Max Caller.
Earlier, the authority outlined its next steps, which will see the regeneration department restructured within six months and changes made to highways operations inside a year.
The local authority has been under scrutiny since police began investigating building and development contracts.
The probe has seen five men, including then mayor Joe Anderson, arrested.
He denies any wrongdoing. No charges have been brought against any of the five men.
Ms Anderson, who is not related to the former mayor, said: "The Caller report has highlighted serious failings within our city council, and I promise to make it my priority to drive our improvements, restoring trust in our city and putting social value and transparency at the heart of everything we do."
Voters will go to the polls on 6 May. Other confirmed candidates (listed alphabetically) are:
- Roger Bannister (TUSC)
- Katie Burgess (Conservative)
- Tom Crone (Green Party)
- Richard Kemp (Liberal Democrats)
- Steve Radford (Liberal)
- Stephen Yip (Independent)