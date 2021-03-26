Everton FC's £500m stadium plan approved by government
- Published
Everton FC's plans for a new 52,000 capacity stadium have been approved, the club said.
The Bramley-Moore Dock site on Liverpool's waterfront was given council approval in February but the government asked for more time to review the proposals.
The Premier League club, which has been at Goodison Park since 1892, has been looking for a new home for 25 years.
The club said it could now proceed, adding it was a "momentous day".
It said it had written confirmation of the approval after Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick reviewed the plans.
Historic England had objected to the new stadium, insisting it could harm the city's heritage, but this was dismissed by the city's planning committee.
The development would be the "most inclusive and sustainable" stadium in the UK and would "preserve the area's heritage", Everton's chief executive officer Prof Denise Barrett-Baxendale told a council meeting last month.
