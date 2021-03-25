Wavertree death: Murder arrests after man's body found
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house.
Police made the discovery at a property on Bishopgate Street in Wavertree, Liverpool, at about 11:45 GMT on Wednesday.
Appealing for information, Merseyside Police said the 57-year-old's next of kin had been informed.
Two men, aged 49 and 50, and a 44-year-old woman remain in custody for questioning.
