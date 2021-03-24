Liverpool City Council: Commissioners to oversee authority
Government-appointed commissioners will oversee parts of Liverpool City Council following a critical report, the local government secretary has said.
Robert Jenrick said a "serious breakdown of governance" meant "certain and limited" parts of the council would be taken under independent control.
The council has been under scrutiny since police began investigating building and development contracts.
The probe has seen five men, including then mayor Joe Anderson, arrested.
Mr Jenrick said the "best value" report, commissioned in December, showed "multiple apparent failures" and painted a "deeply concerning picture of mismanagement" in some functions at the authority.
'Lack of scrutiny'
He told the House of Commons the report was "unequivocal" and the council had "failed in numerous respects to comply with its best value duty".
He said inspectors found a "failure of proper and due process across planning and regeneration, including worrying lack of record-keeping", and that documentation had sometimes been "created retrospectively, discarded in skips or even destroyed".
He said there had been a "lack of scrutiny and oversight across highways, including dysfunctional management practices", "no coherent business plan" and the awarding of contracts had been "dubious".
He added that a "failure of proper process relating to property management" had led to "a continued failure to correctly value land and assets", which had meant taxpayers had "frequently lost out".
He said he was proposing to appoint commissioners to run some aspects of the city council for the next three years.
