Merseyside Police sergeant cleared of custody assault charge
- Published
A former Merseyside Police sergeant has been cleared of assaulting a man who was in custody at his station.
Peter Jordan, 53, was accused of using excessive force and leaving a man with two broken teeth in an incident at St Anne Street Police Station in Liverpool in December 2018.
The 23-year-old man had been arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour.
Mr Jordan was found not guilty of actual bodily harm following a trial at Chester Crown Court.
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation had looked at allegations Mr Jordan, from Wirral, had used excessive force when bringing the man's head down on to the booking in desk.
After interviewing witnesses and reviewing CCTV, the IOPC found Mr Jordan, who has since left the force, had a case to answer for gross misconduct and referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service.
IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: "It is important for police officers to be accountable for their actions so it was right that the matter should be given a fair hearing in open court and we thank all those involved in this process."
