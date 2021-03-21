Rock Ferry crash: Family tribute to "much-loved" victim
- Published
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died after a crash was a "free spirit" who would "go out of his way to help others", his family said.
Liam Houghton collided with a silver Mercedes in New Chester Road, Rock Ferry, on Friday evening.
He suffered serious injuries and died later in hospital.
Mr Houghton's family said: "He'll be missed by so many, life will never be the same again - our jigsaw will always be missing a piece."
Police said the Mercedes driver, who remained at the scene, had been assisting their inquiries and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Mr Houghton, who was from Rock Ferry, had previously had a stint in the Army Cadets and was described as "much-loved" by his family.
In a statement, they said: "Liam was a free spirit, he had a heart of gold and he'd go out of his way to help others.
"A much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend has been taken from us far too soon.
"The house feels so quiet and empty without you here with us."
