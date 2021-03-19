Man charged over death of woman hit by motorbike in Huyton
- Published
A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was struck by an off-road motorbike while out walking.
The 26-year-old woman was hit on Court Hey Road in Huyton, Knowsley, at about 12:45 GMT on 1 March, Merseyside Police said.
She was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.
A 28-year-old man, from Walton in Liverpool, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and a number of other driving offences.
He is due before Liverpool Magistrates Court later.
