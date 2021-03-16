Covid: Liverpool hotel to become 'Nightingale Court'
- Published
A temporary court is to be opened in Liverpool to help clear a backlog of cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool Hilton City Centre Hotel is one of 60 venues that will become a "Nightingale Court" by the end of March, the Ministry of Justice said.
From this week it will host non-custodial criminal cases such as fines and community service orders.
The hotel said the decision would allow it to take staff off the furlough scheme.
Courts Minister Lord Wolfson QC said: "We are determined to deliver swifter justice for people across Liverpool and this new Nightingale Court will boost those efforts.
"This is part of our action to tackle the impact of the pandemic on our courts and reduce delays for victims."
A spokesperson for the hotel, which is on Thomas Steers Way, said: "Stringent measures will be in place to protect the health and wellbeing of attendees and our team members.
"This includes socially-distanced layouts and enhanced cleanliness protocols such as room seals, regular disinfection of high-touch areas and sanitising stations in public areas and meeting rooms."
