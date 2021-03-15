Liverpool boy arrested over cannabis 'made to look like sweets'
A boy has been arrested after packets of cannabis were seized during a house raid which had been "made to look like sweets and drinks", police have said.
Merseyside Police said the packets were found at an address on Longmoor Lane in Fazakerley, Liverpool on 11 March.
A spokesman said the bags, which resembled well-known brands such as Irn-Bru, Chewits and Fruittella, had a "significant amount of drugs" inside.
A 16-year-old boy was held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
The force spokesman said the teenager was later released under investigation.
Det Ch Supt Lisa Mahon said the items had been "clearly designed to appeal to younger people, which is worrying to see".
"We want to highlight this as early as possible, so that all parents and carers for young people can be vigilant if coming across them," she added.
"If you see such drugs or have any information, come forward and we will do the rest."