Martin Decker: Man charged over former lawyer's death
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a retired Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyer.
Martin Decker 69, was found dead at his home in Vyner Croft, Birkenhead, on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a severe blunt force head injury.
Merseyside Police said David Iwo, 23, of no fixed address, had been charged with murder and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Decker was the oldest of six siblings and a former chairman of the Tranmere Rovers supporters' association.
Club chairman Mark Palios, a former school colleague, described him as "a great Rovers fan... a true gentle gentleman."
